AITKIN, Minn. (AP) — A northern Minnesota company says it’s developed a natural, cheap technology to reduce heavy metal contamination in waterways.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that American Peat Technology applies processed granulized peat to plants to help draw nitrogen from the air and reduce the need for fertilizer. The company harvests and processes peat in Aitkin.

CEO Doug Green says reed-sedge peat is also capable of extracting metals from water. He says the company is also working on a proprietary method use peat to capture sulfates in water.

Metal can flow into water from runoff from industrial and agricultural producers.

The University of Minnesota Duluth’s Natural Resources Research Institute is helping the company improve its pollution-fighting products. The company paid the institute to research peat and refine patent applications.

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org