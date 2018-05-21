ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota farmers have taken advantage of some of the best weather all season to catch up on spring planting after a late start due to the cold, wet spring.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Minnesota farmers had 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork last week, the most they’ve had in a week all season.

The department’s weekly crop progress and condition report Monday said corn planting is 77 percent complete, just three days behind the five-year average and one week behind last year. Soybeans are 48 percent planted. That’s three days behind the average and five days behind last year’s pace.

Minnesota’s spring wheat is 85 percent planted. That’s also three days ahead of the five-year average.

Corn and small grains are starting to emerge thanks to the warm weather.