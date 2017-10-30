ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says a court order requires CenturyLink Inc. to disclose its prices to customers and stick with the quoted prices.

Swanson says the order was filed Monday in her ongoing lawsuit against CenturyLlink. She sued CenturyLink in July, alleging that the Louisiana-based company billed higher amounts than its sales agents quoted customers for internet and television services and then refused to honor the lower price.

In a news release, Swanson says consumers “deserve clear and accurate pricing information” so they can shop for internet and TV service at the lowest price.

CenturyLink spokesman Mark Molzen says the company is pleased it could work with Swanson’s office to agree on the order, and that many of the customer disclosures already were in progress.