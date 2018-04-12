BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — An Idaho mining company was due to face off against environmental regulators in a Montana courtroom on Thursday, as lawyers seek to remove its designation as an industry “bad actor” because of pollution tied to its CEO.

State District Judge Matthew Cuffe has scheduled afternoon arguments over the request by Hecla Mining Co. to issue a restraining order against officials with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

The agency last month deemed the Coeur d’Alene-based company and its president and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., as bad actors because of ongoing pollution cleanups at mines operated by Baker’s former employer.

The designation threatens to stall development of two silver and copper mines proposed by Hecla beneath the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness in northwest Montana.

Baker was former chief financial officer at Pegasus Mining. It declared bankruptcy in 1998 and saddled the state with more than $35 million in pollution cleanup costs, including at the Zortman-Landusky mine near the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation.

Baker told The Associated Press he was never in control of Pegasus, where he worked for four years. He said there’s no link between Pegasus and Hecla — and argued the bad actor designation appears to be an attempt to stop the two new mines that would employ about 300 people each.

“There’s no substance to this claim being made under the bad actor provision,” Baker said. “As the financial officer I don’t direct or control the mining activities. I’m not involved in negotiations of what the permit should be.”

Montana’s bad actor law blocks individuals and companies who don’t clean or pay for the cleanup of old mines from starting new ones.

Pegasus’ mines polluted surrounding waterways with cyanide, arsenic and other contaminants, prompting water treatment measures that may be needed permanently.

Bozeman attorney Jim Goetz is representing the state environmental agency. He said Hecla knowingly employed Baker despite his bad track record in Montana.

“If you have someone that’s been in a position of control in one company that leaves Montana holding the bag for reclamation costs, that person ought not be able to just shift companies and come back into the state without repairing the problem,” Goetz said.

State officials have said Hecla could have to reimburse more than $35 million in Pegasus-related cleanup costs if it wants to pursue its mines in the Cabinet Mountains.

If the company doesn’t want to pay or otherwise resolve the violations, Hecla could have its mining permits and licenses suspended, Livers wrote in a March 20 violation letter to the company.