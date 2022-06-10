Two of Seattle’s touchstone corporations are the target of a big push by organized labor.

Workers at 270 Starbucks locations in 34 states have filed for union elections with the National Labor Relations Board as of May.

The votes don’t always go the union’s way, but the trend toward interest in unionization is clear. Union filings with the NLRB increased 57% in the first half of this fiscal year compared with the same time period in 2021.

Amazon, meanwhile, faced a union victory at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York. The new Amazon Labor Union says it wants a minimum hourly wage of $30, up from just more than $18 an hour, as well as longer breaks for warehouse employees and more time off. Difficult bargaining for a contract awaits.

The retail giant did escape new unions at a second Staten Island warehouse, which overwhelmingly rejected the union. And a second vote by employees at Bessemer City, Alabama, narrowly turned aside unionization.

In Seattle, Amazon Fresh workers are trying to start a union too. Several Starbucks locations have unionized or are seeking union representation, too.

Unionization is something tech companies don’t have much experience with, and we’re seeing in real time how they react. At the Staten Island warehouse that unionized, Amazon made senior managers at the first warehouse walk the plank, a not uncommon reaction against organized labor by inhabitants of C-suites.

Yet across Lake Washington, Microsoft appears to be taking a different approach. My colleague Lauren Rosenblatt recently reported that the company recognized the right of workers to form and join unions.

“None of us ever knows precisely what challenges the future will bring,” Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith wrote on the company blog. “But we’re willing to bet that a company that listens to and works well with its employees is likely to have a winning hand.”

He emphasized, “Our employees will never need to organize to have a dialogue with Microsoft’s leaders.”

Microsoft laid out four guideposts: an open-door policy to listen to employees’ concerns; recognizing the legal right to form and join a union; “collaborative approaches that will make it simpler, rather than more difficult, for our employees to make informed decisions and to exercise their legal right to choose whether to form or join a union,” and maintaining a close partnership with all employees.

Smith pointed out that the company has collaborated with works councils in Europe and unions around the world. And Microsoft is working with prominent labor, academic and business leaders to learn best practices.

Microsoft made the promises after quality assurance employees at Raven Software — developer of the popular Call of Duty game — voted to unionize. In January, Microsoft announced a $67.8 billion deal to acquire Raven and its parent Activision Blizzard.

The video-game sector is one area of tech that seems ripe for unionization. Smith’s promise, in part, seeks to head off discontent at Activision Blizzard once the deal closes.

Microsoft itself might have been an inviting target for unionization during the era of stack ranking. This controversial practice forced managers to rank employees against one another and end up with a percentage of “underperformers” at risk of being fired. This was another poisonous gift of General Electric’s Jack Welch, copied by numerous other corporations.

Microsoft wisely ended this morale-busting system in 2013.

Otherwise, the elite parts of tech are notoriously difficult to organize.

Smith, known as Microsoft’s nice guy or “good cop,” is also pushing the company (whether he realizes it or not) in the footsteps of Otto von Bismarck, Chancellor of the German Empire. In 1889, he led Germany to adopt the world’s first old-age social insurance program. It became a model for Social Security in America 70 years later. He built a stronger safety net with government-paid health insurance.

While Bismarck no doubt thought it was the right and moral thing to do, the Iron Chancellor also wanted to head off far more radical proposals and undercut the appeal of the Social Democrats.

The analogy is imprecise but still instructive for the way Microsoft is approaching organized labor.

And for all the talk about a new rise of unions, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, reported that only 6.1% of private-sector workers were union members in 2021. That compares with 6.9% in 2010. At the peak in 1954, nearly 35% belonged to a union. (About 34% of public-sector workers were in a union this past year).

President Ronald Reagan’s 1981 firing of striking air-traffic controllers is often cited as the turning point in organized labor’s fortunes. From then on, Republican-dominated NLRBs looked away as companies brought in permanent replacement workers. But labor power had taken a hit earlier: the 1947 Taft-Hartley Act, which weakened union power. Corruption also caused some unions to lose favor. And companies moved to the South, which had rarely been favorable terrain for unions.

This situation persists despite a February poll by the Pew Research Center that found 58% of respondents said the decline of labor unions had been bad for the nation. A total of 61% said the decline had been bad for working people. No wonder: Union members make more and have better benefits than those not represented by organized labor at a time when the compensation of top executives has reached obscene levels.

Unions are a counterweight to huge corporations. But it’s not enough. After the Clinton administration’s battle against Microsoft as a monopoly in the 1990s, antitrust enforcement has withered. It would be interesting if the Activision Blizzard acquisition put Microsoft back on the hot seat.

Amazon is a “monoposy,” with market-distorting size, if not an outright monopoly.

But President Joe Biden and his Attorney General Merrick Garland seem in no hurry to follow Theodore Roosevelt as “trust-busters.” The Justice Department’s antitrust division lost its best lawyers after the 1990s.

Meanwhile, thousands of manufacturing jobs have been lost, largely in the heartland, as Big Tech and its coastal superstar cities have flourished. No wonder states such as Ohio and Wisconsin, once swing states, have become reliably red and responsive to Donald Trump’s politics of blue-collar resentment.

Still, Microsoft’s stance on unionization is a shrewd move. It will be interesting to see if it is effective and catches on.