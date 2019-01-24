People familiar with the matter said the search engine had been blocked in China due to an accidental technical error, though initial reports had said the government appeared to be blocking Bing.

Internet users in mainland China have begun to report that Microsoft’s Bing search engine is accessible again after outages in the country persisted for many hours Thursday.

Posting on one of China’s biggest social networks, Weibo, multiple users commented that “Bing is back” and “Bing returns to normal.” Bloomberg was able to independently verify that access to the search engine in the country was once again possib

Bing had been blocked in China due to an accidental technical error, according to people familiar with the matter. Initial reports, however, said the Chinese government appeared to be blocking the search engine, prompting grumbling by Chinese internet users.

A spokesman for Microsoft didn’t immediately return a request for comment regarding the resumed service.