Players will travel to Europe in Microsoft’s newest version of its “Forza” car racing game, to be released for Xbox consoles and PCs on October 2. The game will also be available on Microsoft’s gaming subscription service the same day.

The game, “Forza Horizon 4,” is set in the U.K. and will feature game play during the four seasons, designed to make the driving experience radically different even in the same landscape.

“Seasons will change everything,” Xbox executives said on stage at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles on Sunday. Microsoft then emphasized that point by pouring autumn leaves from the ceiling onto the crowd of thousands in the theater.

The game is a follow-up to “Forza Horizon 3,” which took place in Australia.

In the same keynote, Microsoft announced it has bought Playground Games, the developer of the Forza series, with which it has worked closely for years.

“Forza Horizon 4” will be available on Xbox’s Game Pass subscription service on the same day it launches. The service, a sort of Netflix for games, lets players pay a $9.99 monthly fee to play more than 100 games.

“The goal was, hey, we want to give everyone the choice,” Xbox marketing chief Mike Nichols said Sunday. “You can buy or subscribe or buy and subcribe.”

Microsoft announced earlier this year that new game premieres developed by Microsoft Studios would come to Game Pass at the same time they’d be available to buy.