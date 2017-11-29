The number of Windows 10 users has grown to 600 million, up 100 million from May, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced at the company’s annual meeting.

Microsoft says more than 600 million devices are now using Windows 10, another step forward for the company’s frequently updated operating software.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the figure Wednesday at the company’s annual shareholders meeting. Windows 10 had 500 million users in May, when Microsoft last gave an update.

“Everywhere I go I see firsthand the impact we are having,” Nadella said to a room full of shareholders in Bellevue on Wednesday morning, before giving examples of large businesses using Azure cloud services, HoloLens and Office 365.

Microsoft launched Windows 10 in 2015 as a new way of thinking about its operating system – specifically, that it would be updated about twice a year rather than waiting years in between major version changes.

The Fall Creators Update of the software, released in October, emphasizes 3-D technology. People can rotate images 360 degrees in PowerPoint, or connect virtual-reality headsets made by partners such as Dell and Samsung.

At the Wednesday meeting, shareholders approved appointments to Microsoft’s 14-person board of directors, the largest it’s ever had. This year, the company added Penny S. Pritzker, the founder and chairman of PSP Capital and Arne Sorenson, president and CEO of Marriott International.

Shareholders also approved the appointments of two new members announced earlier in the year; LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and Hugh Johnston, chief financial officer of PepsiCo.

Activist investor G. Mason Morfit announced earlier this year he would leave the board in December.