These photographs, taken in November, show changes that have already taken place on Microsoft’s Redmond campus and other features that will be changed as part of the company’s campus modernization project.
These photographs, taken in November, show changes that have already taken place on Microsoft’s Redmond campus and other features that will be changed as part of the company’s campus modernization project.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.