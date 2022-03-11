EAST WENATCHEE — Work is well underway on a Microsoft data center and related electric substation north of Pangborn Memorial Airport.

The substation for Microsoft’s data center on Urban Industrial Way is being built by Douglas County PUD, said Meaghan Vibbert, spokesperson for the PUD.

The cost to build the substation, which Vibbert declined to disclose, was covered by Microsoft. She said because Microsoft is a PUD customer, she couldn’t share details of the project, except that it would be completed in early August. Works began in mid-2021.

In March 2021, Vibbert told The Wenatchee World a substation, transmission line and other improvements would be built for $24.9 million and paid for by Microsoft. The substation will have the capacity to provide up to 180 MW, PUD General Manager Gary Ivory said last year.

Microsoft apparently spent $19.3 million so far at that time to buy land. As of Wednesday, seven parcels of land, likely the same area, owned by Microsoft had an assessed market value in 2022 of $13.2 million, according to the Douglas County Assessor’s Office.

Microsoft has maintained secrecy about its plans for what could be three buildings along Urban Industrial Way. It declined to give any details to The World on Wednesday.

Advertising

“Microsoft continues to invest in the greater Central Washington region,” a spokesperson from the company said. “As data centers are large-scale and complex projects, we have no news to share at the moment, but will share an update as construction progresses.”

The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority also didn’t have much to say on any construction.

“Unfortunately, all I can tell you is Microsoft is under construction and has a permit for one building,” said Ron Cridlebaugh, director of economic development.

In 2021, Microsoft applied for and was granted a permit to construct a more than 244,000-square-foot building valued by the company at $409 million, according to the building permit application.

Applications for the other two structures did not appear to be filed as of this week, but architectural renderings last year showed them to be about the same size as the first.

The center could be an investment of more than $1 billion in the next several years to construct a multiphase data-center campus.

Advertising

Microsoft’s first building, if completed as proposed, would be worth twice as much as Douglas County’s second-most-valuable property: the Sabey Corporation’s data center down the street, according to assessor records.

The East Wenatchee Water District is using the project as an opportunity to make already planned upgrades to its water infrastructure in the Pangborn industrial area, The World reported last year. Inquiries to the district for an update were not returned by press time.

It successfully applied for a $2.25 million low-interest loan and $750,000 grant for the project from the state Department of Commerce’s Community Economic Revitalization Board, or CERB, to build a pump station and reservoir. Microsoft will add $12.5 million toward the construction, District Manager Vince Johnston said last year.

The improvements will provide extra redundancy to the water-supply system and ensure there’s enough flow to support firefighting efforts for the commercial structures, if it’s ever needed. The 2 million-gallon reservoir will also allow for future growth in the area, Johnston said.