Microsoft's latest reorganization focuses on its cloud and productivity software technology.

Microsoft is undergoing a massive reorganization of its engineering teams, the company announced Thursday, one of the largest restructurings since CEO Satya Nadella took the helm four years ago.

The shifts will de-emphasize the company’s flagship operating software, Windows, and put the spotlight on its Office productivity software, cloud and artificial intelligence technology.

Windows devices chief and longtime Microsoft executive Terry Myerson will leave the company as part of the moves. Myerson, who joined Microsoft after it bought his startup in 1996, will stay on for a few months as part of a transition plan.

The reorg will create two new engineering teams, largely pieced together from what is now the Windows and Devices division. Rajesh Jha, who now leads parts of the Office team, will oversee a group focused on devices and expanding software such as Windows and Office to follow users wherever they go.

Cloud boss Scott Guthrie will helm a second group focused on cloud and AI technology.

The reorg puts front-and-center two of Microsoft’s most successful businesses in recent years. Microsoft’s cloud computing division, Azure, has proved one of its fastest growing businesses, and its Office 365 subscription service is racking up users quicker than many expected.