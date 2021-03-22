For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic more than a year ago, Microsoft is allowing its Seattle-area workforce back into the office.

Microsoft’s roughly 57,000 employees in Redmond, Bellevue and Seattle will have the option to return to the office March 29, the company announced Monday in a blog post written by Microsoft executive vice president Kurt DelBene.

“We’ve been closely monitoring local health data for months and have determined that the campus can safely accommodate more employees on-site while staying aligned to Washington state capacity limits,” DelBene said in the blog post. Washington relaxed coronavirus restrictions Monday, allowing indoor spaces to increase capacity from 25% to 50%.

Microsoft is the first major local employer to announce a general return to the office. The Redmond tech giant has for months been allowing a limited number of employees to work from the office.

Redmond employees are still encouraged to work remotely, DelBene said, and the company has capped the number of people allowed in shared spaces at any one time.

Facebook will reopen its Seattle-area offices at 10% capacity next month for employees struggling to work effectively from home, spokesperson Tracy Clayton confirmed Monday. But the social media network and other big tech employers, including Amazon, say they don’t foresee a broader return to the office until this summer.

Starting next week, Microsoft employees will have the option to work from home, in the office, or some combination of both, DelBene said in his blog post. Data from the company’s other offices worldwide, many of which have already reopened in a limited capacity, indicate that most employees are still choosing to spend less than 25% of their work time at the office.

This developing story will be updated.