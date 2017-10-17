The Surface Book 2 boasts up to five times the graphics performance of the original version of the laptop and will be twice as powerful as the new MacBook Pro, Microsoft says

Microsoft is launching a new, more powerful version of its Surface Book detachable laptop — upping the ante against Apple’s popular MacBook Pro.

The Surface Book 2 boasts up to five times the graphics performance of the original version of the laptop, released two years ago. It will be available in mid-November, in both a 13.5-inch and 15-inch version, and have the ability to run heavy-duty creative software such as the Adobe suite and play a multitude of video games.

Microsoft announced the computer, the highest-end notebook of its three Surface-branded laptops, as an answer to Apple’s MacBook series, which has been losing dominance in the market.

The Surface Book 2 will be “twice as powerful as the new MacBook Pro,” said Yusuf Mehdi, the corporate vice president who oversees Windows and Device marketing.

Like its earlier version, the laptop features a removable screen so it can be used as a tablet. The small gap between screen and keyboard when the laptop is closed also will remain — a feature that irritated some users because they said dust can enter in the gap.

Microsoft also sells the less powerful Surface Pro and Surface Laptop in the line, and a sophisticated desktop computer, the Surface Studio.

Prices start at $1,499 for the 13.5-inch Book and $2,499 for the 15-inch. Both are available for pre-order Nov. 9, and generally available on Nov. 16. The 15-inch will only be available in the United States.