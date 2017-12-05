The software company will tear down three of its five buildings in Mountain View, Calif., and incorporate the remaining two into a renovated 643,000-square-foot campus.

Microsoft is planning to rebuild much of its Silicon Valley office, the company said Tuesday, just days after announcing a major redevelopment of its Redmond headquarters.

The new design will increase its square footage by 25 percent and add sustainability improvements to conserve energy, including a four-acre living roof.

The renovation of the company’s Mountain View office is expected to be done in December 2019.

Microsoft isn’t stopping with the Silicon Valley office. The company said in a blog post Tuesday that it plans to “modernize” its offices around the world.

Microsoft opened an office in Mountain View in 1981. The company now employs 2,000 people — not including those working for its LinkedIn unit — in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Mountain View, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Sunnyvale.