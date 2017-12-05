The software company will tear down three of its five buildings in Mountain View, Calif., and incorporate the remaining two into a renovated 643,000-square-foot campus.

Share story

Rachel Lerman
By
Seattle Times business reporter

Microsoft is planning to rebuild much of its Silicon Valley office, the company said Tuesday, just days after announcing a major redevelopment of its Redmond headquarters.

The software company will tear down three of its five buildings in Mountain View, Calif., and incorporate the remaining two into a renovated 643,000-square-foot campus.

The new design will increase its square footage by 25 percent and add sustainability improvements to conserve energy, including a four-acre living roof.

The renovation of the company’s Mountain View office is expected to be done in December 2019.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Microsoft isn’t stopping with the Silicon Valley office. The company said in a blog post Tuesday that it plans to “modernize” its offices around the world.

Microsoft opened an office in Mountain View in 1981. The company now employs 2,000 people — not including those working for its LinkedIn unit — in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Mountain View, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Sunnyvale.

Rachel Lerman: rlerman@seattletimes.com; on Twitter @rachelerman.