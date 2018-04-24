Dev Stahlkopf will become the company's general counsel.

Microsoft has named a new general counsel, reviving a position that was left vacant about two years ago.

Dev Stahlkopf will move into the role, reporting to Microsoft President Brad Smith, who also serves as chief legal officer. Smith’s responsibilities are not changing, the company said.

Smith was succeeded in the general counsel role by Horacio Gutierrez in 2015, soon after Smith was named the company’s president. The position was left empty after Gutierrez left to join music streaming company Spotify in 2016.

In the general counsel role, Stahlkopf will have slightly different responsibilities than Gutierrez, and will focus on aligning the company’s legal teams and implementing new projects, the company said. The legal teams in Redmond will report to her.

Stahlkopf was most recently the deputy general counsel in the company’s HR legal team, working on employee relations and immigration. She joined Microsoft in 2007 after working at law firm Perkins Coie in Seattle.