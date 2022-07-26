Microsoft’s shares fell 2% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company disappointed with its fourth-quarter earnings. The Redmond tech giant underperformed analyst expectations for total revenue, earnings per share and its cloud-driven revenue.

The company reported total revenue of $51.9 billion, up 12% year-over-year for the fourth quarter, compared with 18% growth last quarter.

Microsoft reduced its own revenue guidance in June, citing unfavorable exchange rates, and still missed its own predictions of $52.4 to $53.2 billion.

In Tuesday’s earnings release, the company attributed some of its underperformance to macroeconomic challenges such as shifting exchange rates, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and manufacturing shutdowns in China that hamstrung PC production.

The company announced a hiring slowdown last week and cut many open jobs, as Bloomberg reported, including in its Azure cloud and security software divisions. Microsoft said there was no end in sight for the hiring cuts as the economy continues to weaken.

Executives will host an earnings call with analysts and issue guidance at 2:30 p.m.

