In the latest move by Big Tech to address climate change, Microsoft has promised to be “carbon negative” within a decade and to use its resources and influence to drive down carbon emissions across the economy.

Microsoft’s initiative, rolled out ‪‪Thursday morning, commits the Redmond-based technology firm by 2030 to removing more carbon from the environment than its own operations and its supply chain emit each year.

By 2050, Microsoft says it will have eliminated as much carbon as the company has generated since its founding 45 years ago.

Microsoft says it also will push suppliers, customers and policymakers into more carbon-cutting actions while investing $1 billion over the next four years to “accelerate the development of carbon removal technology,” company president Brad Smith said in a draft version of a blog post made available to The Seattle Times before a news conference scheduled for Thursday.

Although Microsoft has adopted other climate initiatives — the company has been purchasing so-called carbon credits to offset all its emissions since 2012, for example — its latest move represents a substantial step-change in reach, some climate experts say.

For starters, instead of relying primarily on using offsets to reduce its carbon footprint, Microsoft will ramp up efforts to physically reduce emissions produced directly and indirectly by its own operations. One example: by 2025, using only renewable energy for the global network of data centers that support Microsoft’s massive cloud service, which is second only to Amazon’s.

Microsoft plans to expand its carbon-reduction efforts into its supply chain and its customer base, and will lobby for policies — such as mandating a per-ton price on carbon emissions — that could help drive deeper carbon reductions in the longer term. These broader moves, some climate experts say, could have a much larger effect on overall carbon reduction than anything Microsoft does internally.

Microsoft’s “own emissions, in the grand scheme of things, are relatively very small,” said Elizabeth Sturcken, who works with companies on environmental initiatives at the Environmental Defense Fund. “So it matters more, in terms of creating the changes that the planet needs, that (Microsoft) is using their money to spark new technology, (and) that they influence their customers and push their suppliers to lead.”

Thursday’s announcement adds to a growing movement by the tech sector to get more involved in tackling climate change and other critical social issues, such as privacy and cybersecurity — and comes amid stepped up scrutiny of the sector by policymakers and activists.

In September, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced a plan to make his company carbon neutral by 2040, which he said would be a decade earlier than the 2050 deadline set by climate scientists working to avoid a catastrophic increase in global temperatures. “We’re done being in the middle of the herd on this issue,” Bezos said at a news conference announcing the initiative.

Google has also rolled out a series of environmental initiatives, including providing analytical tools to cities that let them calculate their own carbon emissions.

As with other business-backed climate initiatives, Big Tech’s carbon-cutting strategies are often met with skepticism.

Some industry analysts worry that ambitious efforts to cut emissions could hurt tech firms’ profitability or ability to grow. That’s an important concern at a time when Microsoft is rapidly scaling up its cloud business as it competes with Amazon in that lucrative market.

“It’s a very tough balancing act,” said Daniel Ives, a Wedbush Securities analyst who follows Microsoft. “They need to make sure that they target a date [for carbon reductions] that gives them room and flexibility and doesn’t negatively impact their business model.”

Some environmental activists — including employees of tech firms — say the industry’s carbon initiatives often don’t go far enough. One particularly sore point: cloud services from both Microsoft and Amazon are used in the production of oil and gas, which many climate experts say must be dramatically curtailed to avoid catastrophic global warming.

Smith only alluded to the issue in Microsoft’s blog post.

“The significance and complexity of the task ahead is incredible and will require contributions from every person and organization on the planet,” Smith said in the draft version of the blog post. “That’s why we are committed to continuing to work with all our customers, including those in the oil and gas business, to help them meet today’s business demands while innovating together to achieve the business needs of a net zero carbon future.”

Sturcken, at the Environmental Defense Fund, said the oil and gas industry’s carbon footprint wouldn’t change even if Microsoft stopped working with the industry.

While cutting off the oil and gas companies might earn Microsoft plaudits as a “green leader,” Sturcken said, “those companies will continue to exist.”

The “bigger opportunity,” she said, is “a company like Microsoft using its influence to try to drive change in the oil and gas industry in terms of them reducing their emissions and then also trying to drive public policy.”

Nardia Haigh, an associate professor at the University of Massachusetts-Boston and an expert in corporate climate initiatives, said that Microsoft deserved praise for its goals — but she wants to see specifics about how it aims to achieve them.

“The devil is really going to be in the details and in the assumptions made with each initiative,” Haigh said.