Microsoft and Princeton filed a lawsuit against the federal government, saying ending the DACA program is unconstitutional and would hurt schools and businesses.

Microsoft joined with Princeton University and one of its students to challenge the federal government in court over the decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The lawsuit contends that ending the program is unconstitutional and would hurt the student, as well as schools and businesses that rely on and have invested in DACA recipients.

The DACA program allows people, often called “Dreamers,” who were brought into the country illegally as children to receive work permits and social security numbers in the U.S. About 800,000 people are part of the program.

Microsoft, Princeton and student Maria De La Cruz Perales Sanchez filed the lawsuit against the federal government, the Department of Homeland Security and acting secretary Elaine Duke on Friday in federal court.

Microsoft has resisted the termination of DACA since the Trump Administration announced it would end the program next year. The company filed a declaration in support of a lawsuit filed by 15 states, including Washington, and earlier this week joined with more than 100 tech firms to file a “friend of the court” brief in support of California’s lawsuit opposing the termination.

The Trump Administration announced in early September that it would end the DACA program by March and encouraged Congress to pass a new law in its place. DACA was allowing “illegal aliens” to get jobs that should instead be given to “hundreds of thousands of Americans,” President Trump said at the time.

Microsoft President Brad Smith then called for Congress to enact a law to replace DACA before time ran out, saying the company was “deeply disappointed” in the decision.

“If Congress fails to act, our company will exercise its legal rights properly to help protect our employees,” Smith wrote in a blog post in September.

Microsoft and LinkedIn have 45 employees who are part of the DACA program. The employees have made “countless contributions” to Microsoft, the Friday lawsuit said.