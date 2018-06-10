"Halo Infinite" is the sixth installment in the popular first-person shooter franchise.

Microsoft debuted a sixth installment in its Halo franchise at gaming convention E3 Sunday, revealing the name of the game to be “Halo Infinite.”

Halo has been one of the most successful games for Xbox since the first version of the military sci-fi adventure hit consoles in 2001.

The trailer shows Master Chief, once again on his quest to save humanity, in a sweeping meadowland filled with lush greenery, blue water and stampeding rhinos. Further details on the anticipated game were sparse, and it doesn’t have a release date yet.

“We still have a long way to go until we ship the game,” Chris Lee, studio head at developer 343 Studios, wrote in a blog post after the game trailer aired.

The 343 team, a division of Xbox, also wrote that it heard players’ feedback from 2015’s Halo 5, and said this game would feature a lot of playing time as protagonist Master Chief. Players had complained that the previous installment didn’t have enough of the military leader.

Microsoft’s E3 briefing focused heavily on new games coming to Xbox consoles and Windows 10 — 50 games were featured, including 18 that are exclusive to Xbox.