The Everett-based toy-maker will bring a pop-culture spin to "Gears of War."

LOS ANGELES — Microsoft has teamed up with Funko, the Everett seller of pop-culture figurines, to create a mobile “Gears of War” game with a toylike twist.

“Gears Pop,” as the phone game will be called when it debuts next year, will combine Microsoft’s third-person shooter game with Funko’s pop-culture action figures. The companies gave a sneak peek of the game at gaming convention E3 on Sunday, where Microsoft also revealed a new chapter in its Halo franchise and an expansion of its video game studios.

“Gears of War” will also get a fifth installment, “Gears 5,” featuring a new, female protagonist and a PC-only spinoff called “Gears Tactics.”

It’s Funko’s first year with a booth at the massive gaming conference that takes place through Thursday in Los Angeles. The Everett toy-maker entered the public markets last year.