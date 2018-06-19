A petition signed by more than 150 employees started circulating Tuesday, asking Microsoft to cancel its contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Microsoft employees are asking the company to cancel a contract it has with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid growing criticism of the agency’s policies that have caused thousands of migrant children to be separated from their parents at the border with Mexico.

In an open letter to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, employees said they were “dismayed” to learn that Microsoft has a $19.4 million contract with ICE to provide cloud-computing services.

“As the people who build the technologies that Microsoft profits from, we refuse to be complicit,” the employees said in the letter, obtained by The Seattle Times. “We are part of a growing movement, comprised of many across the industry who recognize the grave responsibility that those creating powerful technology have to ensure what they build is used for good, and not for harm.”

Microsoft has not commented on the employees’ letter, which was first reported by The New York Times and was posted on a company message board Tuesday.

The letter gained more than 150 signatures in about five hours, and employees say they expect that tally to keep growing.

Microsoft first addressed the issue Monday after a blog post that a company executive wrote in January resurfaced online. In it, the company expressed pride at working with the immigration agency.

After backlash in the last few days, the company issued a statement saying its work with ICE did not include “any projects related to separating children from their families at the border.” It also urged the Trump administration to change that policy.

But for some employees, that statement was not enough.

“We are providing the technical undergirding in support of an agency that is actively enforcing this inhumane policy,” the letter read, saying the company’s assurance that it wasn’t aware of specific ICE projects that involved separating families “does not go far enough.”

U.S. tech employees are often outspoken on political and human rights issues, including President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from several mostly Muslim countries and LGBT rights. The migrant children issue has struck a similar chord, prompting executives and employees from other tech companies, including Facebook and Google, to condemn the practice.

At Microsoft, “Employees are more upset than I’ve seen in 15 years in the workplace,” one worker said, noting that they were dissatisfied with how Microsoft had responded to the controversy so far.

Another employee questioned the scope of Microsoft’s contract with ICE, asking whether the company was simply hosting ICE’s data in the cloud, as it does with thousands of other customers, or whether it was working with the agency on custom projects, perhaps including artificial intelligence facial recognition

Facial recognition technology has been criticized in recent months as a way for government agencies to breach the privacy of citizens. The American Civil Liberties Union asked Amazon last month to stop selling its facial-recognition software, called Rekognition, to government entities, saying “people should be free to walk down the street without being watched by the government.”

Politicians from both parties have spoken out against the immigration policy of separating families at the Mexican border, and criticism has reached a fever pitch online as pictures of children in cages with foil blankets are widely circulated.

Microsoft President Brad Smith posted a wide-ranging blog about U.S. immigration late Tuesday night, addressing attempts by Congress to halt the separation of children from their families. It did not address the company’s contract with ICE or the employee letter.

His post called on Congress to improve security at the border while also remembering the “fundamental decency and humanitarian spirit that defines us as a people and a nation.”

Microsoft has employees from more than 120 countries, he noted. “We appreciate, as few companies can, that a healthy immigration policy is important from a humanitarian perspective and serves as a vital engine of the nation’s economic growth,” Smith wrote.

Microsoft has been politically active on immigration issues in the last couple years, opposing the Muslim travel ban and supporting Dreamers, young people who came to the U.S. illegally as children, in statements and court cases.

Some Microsoft employees are optimistic that the company will address the ICE issue head-on and review its contract with the agency.

“I’m very hopeful that our leadership will hear us and they will respond the right way – they will do the right thing,” said one employee who signed Tuesday’s letter..