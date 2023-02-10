Microsoft’s plans for its Seattle-area workforce came into sharper focus Thursday when the company cut another 617 workers from its offices in Redmond, Bellevue and Issaquah.

Thursday’s cuts, combined with the 878 Seattle-area workers let go in January, push Microsoft’s local layoff total to around 1,500, or 15% of the 10,000 jobs the Redmond-based tech giant plans to eliminate by March 31 as it responds to a cooling, disrupted tech sector.

It’s the latest in a wave of layoffs that has seen Amazon, Meta and other firms with Seattle-area firms face up to slowing sales, rising interest rates and the rapid, disruptive growth of artificial intelligence, or AI.

At Microsoft, that response has led some remaining workers to worry about their own prospects. Since CEO Satya Nadella announced the cost-cutting strategy Jan. 18 some workers say they’ve gotten little additional information about where future cuts might fall.

“Nobody, even at fairly senior levels within Office seems to know what’s happening or is willing to tell us,” an employee who works on Office products at the Redmond campus said Friday. He asked not to be named to protect his job security.

“No communication from corporate,” said a Seattle-area supervisor who also asked to remain anonymous because they had not received permission to speak with the media.

Advertising

A company spokesperson said Microsoft “has a number of mechanisms in place to collect input and feedback from employees, and take action where possible.”

Employees let go Thursday will get two months severance and other benefits, as did their predecessors in January, a spokesperson confirmed.

Microsoft reportedly has around 50,000 employees in Washington out of a global workforce that stood at 221,000 last June.

There have also been cuts in other states.

On Thursday, Microsoft’s San Francisco-based subsidiary, GitHub, a hosting service for software developers that Microsoft bought for $7.5 billion in 2018, cut around 300 jobs, or 10% of its workforce, according to TechCrunch. A Microsoft spokesperson declined to confirm the number of layoffs, but said the cuts were included in the 10,000 layoffs announced in January.

This week’s layoffs also offered few hints as to Microsoft’s strategy to cut costs while competing in an accelerating race to commercialize AI.

The layoffs reportedly fell heavily on teams handling Surface, Xbox and HoloLens, according to accounts by Bloomberg and others, though Microsoft declined to comment on those reports.

Advertising

But Nadella said in January that Microsoft, even as it downsizes, “will continue to hire in key strategic areas,” and noted that “the next major wave of computing is being born with advances in AI.”

And, in fact, on Tuesday, Microsoft said it was upgrading its search engine, Bing, and its browser, Edge, with AI-powered features codeveloped by OpenAI, a San-Francisco-based startup and major recipient of Microsoft investment.

“Certainly what’s going on with Bing and Edge and OpenAI is an example of doubling down (and more!) on AI,” said Ed Lazowska, professor and Bill & Melinda Gates chair emeritus at the University of Washington’s Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering, by email Friday.

Microsoft’s shares closed down 0.2% Friday, at $263.10.

Microsoft has declined to say whether it has specific plans for layoffs beyond the 10,000 announced in January. Prior to January’s announcement, the company made several smaller cuts, including around 1,000 in October.

In past years, Microsoft has often laid off staff around the close of its fiscal year on June 30. Last July, the company reportedly cut hundreds of workers as part of a periodic “structural adjustment.”

Even with the planned layoffs, Microsoft’s workforce will still be nearly 50% larger than it was in October 2019.