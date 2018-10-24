Revenue from the company’s Azure cloud computing business once again spiked — this time up 76 percent.

Microsoft reported quarterly earnings Wednesday that once again beat analyst expectations, rising on the strength of its growing cloud computing business.

The company reported that fiscal first-quarter revenue rose 19 percent to $29.1 billion, and profit increased 34 percent to $8.8 billion, or $1.14 a share.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $27.9 billion on earnings of $7.5 billion and earnings per share of 96 cents.

Revenue from the company’s Azure cloud computing business, which allows other companies to rent computing power from Microsoft’s many data centers, once again spiked — this time up 76 percent. That adds on to several consecutive quarters of Azure revenue growth, though Microsoft does not break out specific revenue dollar figures.

The Redmond company’s cloud business trails only Amazon Web Services in the virtual computing market, which analysts expect to keep growing significantly as more businesses move their operations to the cloud.

Microsoft is in a good position to keep growing with the cloud market, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a report this week before financial results were announced.

“Microsoft continues to be in the midst of shifting its business from traditional, slow growing PCs into a leader in the fast-growing cloud market on the shoulders of its core Azure platform, which our checks indicate are showing considerable strength this quarter yet again,” he wrote.

Microsoft’s shares were up more than 4 percent to $106.81 per share in after-hours trading Wednesday, after slipping more than 5 percent during regular trading hours.