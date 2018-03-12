Microsoft Teams is the company’s answer to growing chat startup Slack.

One year in, 200,000 organizations are using Microsoft Teams, the company’s workplace collaboration tool and its answer to the popular chat software startup Slack.

That’s up from 125,000 in September, when Microsoft announced Teams would replace Skype for Business in the Office 365 bundle. (Companies committed to Skype can still opt to use it).

The Redmond giant is announcing a slew of new features to be added to Teams, all aimed at making it an attractive option to replace traditional office phones. Teams calls will be recordable with one click and come complete with transcripts. Video callers will be able to blur their backgrounds so their conversation mate’s eyes are drawn only to them (or if they don’t want people to know they’re making the call from their couch).

Microsoft didn’t give specific dates for the new tools, saying only they would be coming later this year. The company also said Teams will soon be available on its huge digital whiteboard, Microsoft Surface Hub.

It didn’t announce anything on the speculation that it will release a free basic version of Teams for those who don’t subscribe to Office 365, a move that would make it more competitive with Slack.

Slack says more than 50,000 companies pay for its service, and 9 million users (paid or unpaid) use it each week.

Teams was first introduced in November 2016 and launched widely in March 2017.