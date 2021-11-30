Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sold more than half his shares in the Redmond tech giant last week in a $285 million transaction that some suspect has been aimed at avoiding a market downturn or a new capital gains tax in Washington state.

Nadella sold the 838,584 shares on Nov. 22-23, according to company filings with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission. In a statement Tuesday, a Microsoft spokesperson said Nadella sold the shares “for personal financial planning and diversification reasons,” and added that Nadella “is committed to the continued success of the company and his holdings significantly exceed the holding requirements set by the Microsoft Board of Directors.”

The sale of stock, which appears to be the largest by Nadella since being named CEO in 2014, doesn’t seem to have been mentioned at Microsoft’s annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, even as the company fended off shareholder proposals related to sexual harassment and workplace equity, among other issues.

The timing of the sale, first reported Monday by The Wall Street Journal, has raised questions among some analysts.

There is speculation Nadella wanted to minimize his liability under Washington’s new 7% capital gains tax, which goes into effect Jan. 1, and any potential increases next year in federal taxes that are currently under discussion in Congress, said Ben Silverman, director of research at InsiderScore/Verity.

“Whether that was a motivator or not, I can’t speak to that, (but) it’s worth pointing out that the timing, coming about six weeks before the implementation of that (tax), is curious for a sale of this size,” Silverman said.

Advertising

The sale’s timing also seems to have coincided with the most recent peak in Microsoft’s share price.

Roughly half the shares were sold Nov. 22, at an average price of $344.84 and a top price of $349.22, according to company filings with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission. That’s just a few cents shy of the stock’s all-time high of $349.67, which came on Nov. 22, Silverman said. Shares closed Tuesday at $330.59.

This isn’t the first time Nadella has sold a large number of Microsoft shares. In late August and early September, he sold at least 143,124 shares for $106.6 million, and appears to have sold at least $350 million in shares cumulatively before the capital gains law was enacted in May 2021.

But those earlier sales typically coincided with large awards of stock under Nadella’s compensation plan, and would not have been unusual for high-level executives who are paid in stock, Silverman said. The November sale, by contrast, didn’t coincide with a compensation award, he added.

The November sale was probably less a reflection of Nadella’s confidence in Microsoft than a sense that the market is overvalued.

“I think a sale like this is partially an acknowledgment of stock prices across the market being very high, relative to some of the things going on in the economy,” Silverman said.