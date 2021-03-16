Microsoft announced Tuesday that it has acquired The Marsden Group, a Houston firm that the Redmond-based software giant described as a leader in industrial technology innovation and rapid prototyping.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The Marsden Group has earned a unique reputation as a powerful and trusted partner among industry leaders,” Omar Abbosh, a Microsoft vice president for cross-industry solutions, said in a company blog post.

The acquisition will help customers experiment and find solutions based on Microsoft’s cloud-computing, web-browsing and artificial-intelligence products, the blog post said.

The Marsden Group, which also has an office in Scotland, has between 51 and 200 employees, according to its LinkedIn page.

A spokesperson for Microsoft said it doesn’t anticipate any staffing changes as a result of the acquisition.