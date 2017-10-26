Revenue from Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing service, grew 90 percent during the fiscal first quarter. Total revenue climbed 12 percent as profit rose 16 percent.

Microsoft handily beat analysts’ expectations for the first quarter of its fiscal year, as its quarterly profit rose 16 percent on the strength of its commercial cloud business.

Revenue from Azure, the company’s cloud computing service, grew 90 percent during the quarter, Microsoft said. The company has been pushing heavily into cloud services, including Azure and its subscription-based Office 365 product.

Microsoft also announced it hit a big cloud goal it set for itself in 2015: it beat its goal of meeting $20 billion in annualized run rate for the commercial cloud.

Microsoft reported revenue of $24.5 billion for the quarter, up nearly 12 percent over the same period last year. Profit for the quarter climbed to $6.6 billion from $5.7 billion in the first quarter last year.

Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence expected the company to report $23.6 billion in revenue and 72 cents in adjusted earnings per share. Microsoft reported adjusted per-share earnings of 84 cents.

Microsoft’s stock price climbed 2.8 percent to $80.97 in early after-hours trading Thursday after the results were released.