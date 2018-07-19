Microsoft's earnings once again grew on the strength of its cloud services.

Microsoft beat Wall Street expectations for its fourth-quarter financial results Thursday, announcing a revenue bump of more than 17 percent to $30.1 billion.

The company reported quarterly profit of $8.9 billion, or $1.13 per share. Analysts were expecting earnings per share of $1.08 on revenue of $29.2 billion for the last quarter of Microsoft’s fiscal year.

The company has been steadily growing its cloud business, Azure, for the past several quarters, and it increased this quarter again — this time by 89 percent. That’s down slightly from an increase of 93 that the business reported in the third quarter.

For the full year, Microsoft said it earned $16.6 billion on $110.4 billion in revenue.

Microsoft shares were up 0.7 percent to about $105.13 in extended trading after the results were released Thursday.