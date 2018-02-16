Microsoft regained its spot as the No. 3 most valuable company in the world, edging out Amazon from the position it held for a day.

What a difference a day makes.

Amazon on Wednesday dethroned Microsoft as the third most valuable company in the world by market capitalization, as Amazon’s value climbed to $702.5 billion, topping Microsoft’s $699.2 billion.

But on Thursday, they reversed places, with Microsoft surging to a market cap of $713.5 billion compared with Amazon’s $707.7 billion.

And though the stock of both companies fell Friday, Microsoft was still in the lead, with a market value of $708.4 billion to Amazon’s $701.3