Microsoft founder Bill Gates will appear on the geeky TV show this Thursday.

The scientific geniuses on long-running TV show “The Big Bang Theory” will get a visit from tech industry legend Bill Gates this week.

The co-founder of Microsoft and geek icon will appear on the show, delighting the group of science-loving friends who audiences have been watching since 2006.

The preview for the episode shows Penny, played by Kaley Cuoco, telling her friends that she gets to meet Bill Gates at work, and then cuts to a tearfully excited Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asking Gates for a hug. Gates instead offers him a tissue.

In its more than 250 episodes, “The Big Bang Theory” has racked up an impressive list of guest stars, including astronaut Buzz Aldrin, Star Trek’s George Takei and theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.

The episode will air on CBS this Thursday at 8 p.m.

Here’s a peek: