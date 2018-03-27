Microsoft founder Bill Gates will appear on the geeky TV show this Thursday.
The scientific geniuses on long-running TV show “The Big Bang Theory” will get a visit from tech industry legend Bill Gates this week.
The co-founder of Microsoft and geek icon will appear on the show, delighting the group of science-loving friends who audiences have been watching since 2006.
The preview for the episode shows Penny, played by Kaley Cuoco, telling her friends that she gets to meet Bill Gates at work, and then cuts to a tearfully excited Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asking Gates for a hug. Gates instead offers him a tissue.
In its more than 250 episodes, “The Big Bang Theory” has racked up an impressive list of guest stars, including astronaut Buzz Aldrin, Star Trek’s George Takei and theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.
Most Read Business Stories
- New Seattle-Dublin route is part of ambitious U.S. expansion by Aer Lingus
- Seattle-area home market heats up yet again, leading the country for 17th straight month
- Bellevue software maker Smartsheet to go public, files for $100 million IPO
- No rescue by Congress for $75M fishing boat in Anacortes that can’t fish in U.S. waters
- Seattle taxes may reach a tipping point | Jon Talton
The episode will air on CBS this Thursday at 8 p.m.
Here’s a peek:
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.