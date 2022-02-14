Microsoft and Expedia both announced plans Monday to reopen their Washington work sites.

Redmond-based Microsoft is moving its offices in Washington state to the final stage of its phased reopening plan, effective Feb. 28, the company said Monday.

Expedia, the Seattle-based travel company, will re-open its Interbay headquarters on a hybrid-basis starting April 4, a spokesperson said in a statement Monday less than an hour after Microsoft’s announcement..

Microsoft said it will fully open its facilities to employees, visitors and guests and resume campus services, executive vice president and chief marketing officer Chris Capossela announced Monday.

But Microsoft’s reopening doesn’t guarantee all workers will come back full-time. Microsoft said Monday its approach “embraces schedule flexibility as standard for most roles” and that it is allowing managers to approve employee requests to adjust their work site, location or hours.

“Throughout the pandemic, our employees have adapted to many new ways of working while helping our customers and partners navigate their own challenges,” Capossela said. “We know there’s not a singular solution to how people work best, which is why we believe flexibility should be at the forefront of our evolving hybrid workplace.”

Employees have 30 days from Feb. 28 to work out those agreement with their managers.

Expedia will also adopt a flexible approach, said spokesperson Dave McNamee. Most of the company’s offices are currently open to vaccinated employees.

Under the hybrid model starting April 4, employees will be expected to “spend at least 50% of their time in the office, working with their respective leaders on an appropriate schedule,” McNamee said. “We’re of course going to be flexible and as such have instructed leaders to adopt a team-led approach in deciding schedules.”

In the midst of the pandemic, Microsoft set up a “hybrid workplace dial” to guide its plans for bringing workers back to the office and reopening its facilities. The dial can move both directions, the company said.

In stages one through five, employees were encouraged to work remotely, and Microsoft set up precautions like social distancing of workspaces, face coverings, daily health attestations and attendance strategies.

In stage six, the final stage that Microsoft is heading toward this month, “COVID-19 is no longer a significant burden on the local community,” Microsoft said in a March 2021 blog post outlining its strategy. At this stage, most pandemic-specific worksite requirements and prevention measures are removed.

Microsoft made the decision to reopen due to high vaccination rates, declining hospitalizations and deaths in the state and established local testing solutions, Capossela said Monday.

By February 8, about 83% of all eligible King County residents had completed their vaccine series and 91% had received at least one dose, Microsoft said.

“As we navigate this new phase of work, we’ll continue to take a data-driven approach to decision-making that follows the guidance of public health authorities,” Capossela said. “We’re maintaining a close watch on local health data in every area where Microsoft has a physical presence, and we’ll adjust our course if necessary.

“We’ve learned a lot about working remotely in the last two years, and we’re fortunate to have the tools to continue doing so if needed.”

Microsoft will also fully reopen its Bay Area sites on Feb. 28.