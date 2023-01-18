Microsoft is laying off 10,000 workers, including at least 878 in the Seattle area, as the Redmond-based tech giant copes with a post-COVID-19 slowdown, recession fears and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a Wednesday blog post that the cuts, which will hit 5% of the company’s workforce, were part of company efforts to “align our cost structure with our revenue and where we see customer demand.”

The news left some employees scrambling to find out if they were affected, and was the latest in a recent string of Big Tech layoffs and another blow to a Seattle-area economy facing a cooling housing market and signs of a broader slowdown.

Nadella didn’t specify which of the company’s many sites would see job cuts, but 878 of the layoffs will involve employees based in Redmond, Bellevue and Issaquah, according to a notice by the Washington state Employment Security Department Wednesday. The company has around 50,000 employees in Washington, according to media reports, and regularly ranks among the state’s top three private employers.

Wednesday’s announcement left some Microsoft employees wondering about the extent of the layoffs, with some saying the company had been slow to let all employees know whether they’d been affected by the cuts.

Advertising

“There’s been no communication on my team,” said an employee who works on Office products at the Redmond campus and who asked not to be named to protect his job security. “I’d like to know what’s going on. I’d like to know if my team is affected.”

“I’m probably not unusual,” he said. “A lot of people are probably feeling, you know, queasy or distracted.”

Nadella also mentioned other cost-cutting steps Microsoft was taking, including “lease consolidation” — a possible reference to the vast amounts of office space the company leases in addition to its sprawling Redmond campus.

On Friday, Microsoft confirmed that it wouldn’t renew its lease at the 26-story City Center Plaza in Bellevue when that lease ends in June 2024. A Microsoft spokesperson didn’t respond to questions about other leases.

Microsoft’s layoffs, which follow earlier cuts by the company in July and October of last year, are latest in a string of cuts by firms as the sector corrects too rapid growth during the pandemic.

In recent months, Amazon, Facebook’s parent company Meta, business software maker Salesforce, Twitter and other tech firms have announced major job cuts.

Advertising

Earlier this month, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company planned to eliminate “just over” 18,000 roles, the most in the company’s history. Another round of Amazon workers began receiving pink slips Wednesday as part of that cut.

Microsoft has grown by about 58,000 workers, or more than a third, to 221,000 in the 12 months ending June 2022, according to media reports, partly as the pandemic fueled demand for streaming services, remote work applications, cloud services and other Microsoft products.

Ed Lazowska, professor and Bill & Melinda Gates chair emeritus at the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering, calls the latest move by Microsoft “a rebalancing.“

Microsoft and other tech firms “grew like crazy over the past few years, expecting top-line growth to continue — expecting that they would ‘grow into’ their size,” Lazowska said. When demand weakened after the pandemic and revenues fell, tech firms had to cut costs and “the main controllable costs are people, real estate and computer infrastructure.”

Nadella said the layoffs would run through March 31, or the end of the company’s third fiscal quarter for 2023.

The layoffs “are the kinds of hard choices we have made throughout our 47-year history to remain a consequential company in this industry that is unforgiving to anyone who doesn’t adapt to platform shifts,” Nadella said. “When I think about this moment in time, the start of 2023, it’s showtime — for our industry and for Microsoft.”