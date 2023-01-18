Microsoft is laying off 10,000 workers, including at least 878 in the Seattle area, as the Redmond-based software and cloud-computing giant copes with a post-COVID slowdown, recession fears and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, the company announced Wednesday.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a blog post that the cuts, which will hit 5% of the company’s workforce, were part of company efforts to “align our cost structure with our revenue and where we see customer demand.”

Nadella didn’t specify which sites would see job cuts, but 878 of the layoffs will involve employees based in Redmond, Bellevue and Issaquah, according to a notice by the Washington state Employment Security Department Wednesday morning.

He added that the layoffs and other changes, including what he called “lease consolidation” — a possible reference to offices the company leases — “are the kinds of hard choices we have made throughout our 47-year history to remain a consequential company in this industry that is unforgiving to anyone who doesn’t adapt to platform shifts.”

Microsoft’s layoffs, which follow earlier cuts by the company in July and October of last year, are latest in a string of cuts by firms as the sector corrects too rapid growth during the pandemic.

In recent months, Amazon, Facebook’s parent company Meta, business software maker Salesforce, Twitter and other tech firms have announced major job cuts.

Advertising

Earlier this month, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company planned to eliminate “just over” 18,000 roles, the most in the company’s history.

Microsoft has grown by about 58,000 workers, or more than a third, to 221,000 in the 12 months ending June 2022, according to media reports, partly as the pandemic fueled demand for streaming services, remote work applications, cloud services and other Microsoft products.

Ed Lazowska, professor and Bill & Melinda Gates chair emeritus at Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering, calls the latest move by Microsoft “a rebalancing.“

Microsoft and other tech firms “grew like crazy over the past few years, expecting topline growth to continue – expecting that they would “grow into” their size,” Lazowska said. When demand weakened after the pandemic and revenues fell, tech firms had to cut costs and “the main controllable costs are people, real estate and computer infrastructure.”

Nadella said the layoffs would run through March 31, or the end of the company’s third fiscal quarter for 2023.