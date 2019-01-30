Azure revenue grew 76 percent, but that’s slower than the near-doubling that the segment posted each quarter in 2017 and early 2018. At the same time, the PC market, which had been showing signs of stability, resumed a steeper decline.

Microsoft reported second-quarter sales that met projections, though weakness in the personal-computer market and broader concern about a slowdown in cloud-services growth sent the shares lower in after-hours trading Wednesday.

The company posted net income of $8.42 billion, or $1.08 a share, swinging from a year-ago loss. Adjusted profit in the period ended Dec. 31 rose to $8.58 billion, or $1.10 a share, compared with the $1.09 average estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg. Sales climbed 12 percent to $32.5 billion, matching predictions.

Microsoft’s market value soared above many of its peers during the quarter as investors bet its cloud and enterprise-software business was more stable than other parts of the technology market. While the company’s Azure revenue grew 76 percent, the closely watched segment’s growth rates have slowed from the near-doubling that it posted each quarter in 2017 and early 2018. At the same time, the PC market, which had been showing signs of stability, resumed a steeper decline in the December period.

“Desktop software is their old legacy business and we know the PC market is stinky,” said Daniel Morgan, a fund manager at Synovus Trust. “That’s a risk for Microsoft.”

Microsoft shares slipped about 3.5 percent in extended trading Wednesday after the report. They had closed up 3.3 percent at $106.38 in regular trading.

The stock fell 11 percent in the three months ended in December, hitting a low point late in the year, as concerns emerged that tech spending was slowing, particularly in areas like PCs. Still, the stock’s decline was smaller than the 14 percent drop in the S&P 500 Index, as investors bet Microsoft’s revenue was more insulated from any potential weakness in spending on technology devices and internet ads.

Commercial cloud sales rose 48 percent to $9 billion in the quarter, Microsoft said, while margins in that business widened by 5 percentage points to 62 percent, the company said in slides on its website. Margins provide a measure of profitability.

Investors are watching results from cloud-computing companies closely for any sign of weakness.

On Monday, graphics chip maker Nvidia slashed its revenue outlook, saying that deteriorating economic conditions caused customers to hold off on purchases of high-end gaming chips, while data-center clients avoided signing deals at the close of December. Intel, the world’s second-biggest semiconductor maker, slid last week after a disappointing 2019 forecast that also cited a slowdown in spending by the biggest cloud-computing companies. Network-equipment seller Juniper Networks also cited weakness from cloud customers for a downbeat revenue outlook.

More broadly, business leaders and the International Monetary Fund are warning the global economy is slowing faster than expected.

That heightened concerns that cloud-infrastructure services leader Amazon, which reports earnings Thursday, and No. 2 Microsoft are slowing spending on data centers and equipment. Investors are speculating that after years of expansion, cloud providers may have enough capacity, especially if demand for internet-based services is also softening.

Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said cloud demand held up in the recent quarter and the company continues to spend on capital expenditures for the cloud. “We’re not seeing those signals,” she said about the gloomy reports from chipmakers.

Hood cited the PC market as the source of the company’s failure to beat analysts’ sales estimates, noting that revenue from copies of Windows sold pre-installed on PCs fell 5 percent, hurt by a shortage of microprocessors. That will continue into the current quarter, she said.

While most Microsoft investors focus intently on the cloud numbers, the Redmond company still gets a large portion of revenue and profit from personal-computer software. PC shipments fell 4.3 percent during the holiday quarter, held back by political and economic uncertainties that crimped demand, according to market research firm Gartner. That ended two quarters of relative stability in a market that has been contracting for years.

Microsoft’s Productivity division, mostly Office sales, saw sales rise 13 percent to $10.1 billion, in line with the average estimate of four analysts polled by Bloomberg. Intelligent cloud sales rose 20 percent to $9.38 billion. That compares with a $9.27 billion estimate. Revenue in the More Personal Computing division, which includes Windows and Xbox, rose 6.8 percent to $12.99 billion. Analysts had expected $13.08 billion on average.

Read more about Microsoft here »