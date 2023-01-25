Microsoft experienced widespread problems with its online services, including Outlook and Teams, that it attributed to networking issues.

Customers reported difficulties across multiple regions starting at 7:05 a.m. in London in accessing Microsoft 365 services, including email and videoconferencing tools, the company said in a statement. SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Graph were also affected.

The problems were due to “networking configuration issues” and the company is working to fix the problem, Microsoft said on Twitter.

The status page for its Azure cloud-computing service indicated that as of 8:53 there were networking problems across every region.

Reports of outages of Microsoft services on Downdetector.com spiked before 8:00 a.m. but fell significantly by 9:00 a.m.