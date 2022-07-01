NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Kohl’s Corp., down $7.01 to $28.68.
The department store operator ended talks to be acquired by Franchise Group.
Micron Technology Inc., down $1.63 to $53.65.
The chipmaker gave investors a weak profit forecast.
Freeport McMoRan Inc., down 6 cents to $29.20.
The mining company slipped along with falling copper prices.
American Airlines Group Inc., up 45 cents to $13.13.
Pre-pandemic sized crowds are being counted at U.S. airports into the holiday weekend, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
NextEra Energy Inc., up $3.10 to $80.56.
Utilities rose as investors shifted money into the sector, which is considered less risky than others.
General Motors Co., up 43 cents to $32.19.
The automaker reaffirmed its profit forecast for the year.
Teleflex Inc., up $9.24 to $255.09.
The medical technology company gave investors an encouraging update on research studies for its UroLift System to treat enlarged prostates.
Nvidia Corp., down $6.36 to $145.23.
Chipmakers slipped amid worries that falling consumer demand will hurt the sector.