The case is part of a broader dispute between the two companies centering on accusations that UMC acted as a conduit for the theft of Micron chip designs in an attempt to help China grow its domestic chip industry and replace imports that rival oil in total value.

A Chinese court temporarily banned Micron Technology chip sales, cutting the Boise-based company off from the world’s largest semiconductor market, Taiwanese rival United Microelectronics said.

In a patent ruling in favor of UMC, the Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court of the People’s Republic of China issued a preliminary injunction stopping Micron from selling 26 products, including dynamic random access memory and Nand flash memory-related products, UMC said in a statement Tuesday.

Micron said it’s preparing a response. The company’s stock dropped $3, or 5.5 percent, to $51.48 Tuesday.

The case is part of a broader dispute between the two companies centering on accusations that UMC acted as a conduit for the theft of Micron chip designs in an attempt to help China grow its domestic chip industry and replace imports that rival oil in total value. A Chinese antitrust regulator is already investigating Micron and its South Korean rivals, the companies have said. Local media has reported that authorities are looking into increases in chip prices.

Last year, Micron sued UMC and its partner Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit, claiming they stole memory chip trade secrets. China accounted for more than 50 percent of Micron’s revenue in fiscal 2017, according to company data.

Overall China is the largest market for semiconductors, yet isn’t home to even one of the top 10 producers of the crucial electronic components. The memory chip market has been increasingly concentrated in the hands of Micron and its two South Korean rivals, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. They have generated record profits recently from the components that are essential to everything from supercomputers to smartphones.