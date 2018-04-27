PIERSON, Mich. (AP) — Several hundred people packed a central Michigan hall to listen and share concerns about industrial chemical contaminants in groundwater at a landfill.
The Grand Rapids Press reports Thursday’s meeting was held by the Department of Environmental Quality in Montcalm County’s Pierson Village Hall. Officials shared plans for investigating “possible offsite contamination” from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances known as PFAS.
Rockford-based footwear company Wolverine World Wide disposed of PFAS-laden tannery waste for years at the Central Sanitary Landfill. A landfill official says they will be testing private wells and leaving bottled water for nearby residents.
Recent testing at the landfill found PFAS well above advisory levels. Residents questioned why they weren’t tested sooner.
Studies suggest PFAS affects fetal development, disrupts hormonal functions, damages fertility and immune systems, and boosts cancer risk.