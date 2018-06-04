LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A 53-year-old Michigan law that guarantees higher “prevailing” wages for construction workers on state-financed projects could soon be nullified.

The Republican-controlled Legislature this week is poised to repeal the statute, which would make Michigan the fifth state to annul its prevailing wage law since 2015. Though GOP Gov. Rick Snyder opposes the bill, it is veto-proof because it was initiated through a ballot drive by nonunion contractors.

Conservatives say repealing the law would save taxpayers money.

On the other side are union contractors, Democrats and others who say the 1965 statute ensures that workers are paid fairly and that quality work is done on schools, fire stations and other public works projects.

They are pressing Republicans to let the legislation proceed to the November ballot.