LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have voted to weaken a policy that prohibits oceangoing cargo ships from releasing ballast water at state ports until it has been treated to kill invasive species, despite Gov. Rick Snyder’s opposition to the legislation.
The Republican-led Senate gave final approval to the bill Thursday, on a mostly party-line 25-11 vote.
The legislation would revise a 2005 law requiring saltwater vessels to use state-approved cleansing technology before discharging ballast water, which provides stability in rough seas. Scientists believe invasive species in the Great Lakes arrived in ballast water.
Michigan would adopt federal treatment standards under the bill heading toward Snyder’s desk.
Most Read Stories
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- King County voters approve more taxes as Proposition 1 passes easily
- Mitzi Johanknecht edging incumbent John Urquhart in King County sheriff's race WATCH
- How Election Day unfolded: Voters, candidates react to Seattle's mayoral race results and more WATCH
Supporters say Michigan’s law makes the shipping industry less competitive and hurts state ports. Detractors say the measure would provide less protection for the Great Lakes.