LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.7 percent in April.

Figures released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget show Michigan’s jobless rate was eight-tenths of a percentage point above the national rate of 3.9 percent last month and three-tenths of a percentage point higher than the state’s April 2017 rate of 4.4 percent.

The agency says total employment increased by 6,000 during the month and the number of unemployed in the state fell by 2,000.

Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Director Jason Palmer says some industry sectors such as construction and leisure and hospitality services reported lower than normal April seasonal job gains, probably because of the weather.