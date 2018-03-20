Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen is asking the Treasury Department to investigate a former congressional intern who’s now helping Venezuela’s socialist government develop a cryptocurrency to evade U.S. sanctions.

The Miami Republican sent a letter Tuesday to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying Gabriel Jimenez owns a company in Florida identical in name to the one helping position the so-called petro among international investors.

The letter follows a report by The Associated Press describing Jimenez’s journey from anti-government activist to strategist of the state-backed cryptocurrency. He once interned for Ros Lehtinen.

Ros-Lehtinen said the Trump administration should sanction Jimenez and his company if he violated new rules banning Americans from dealing in the petro.

Jimenez has described his work on the petro as benefiting Venezuelans hard hit by economic turmoil, not the government.

