MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim said Monday that he would be concerned if leftist presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wins and cancels the new Mexico City airport project.

Slim strongly defended the $9.2 billion project, in which his companies have won major contracts.

Lopez Obrador has called the project too costly and is pledging to cancel it if he wins the July 1 presidential vote.

Asked if he is concerned about Lopez Obrador, Slim said: “I would be concerned and afraid for what comes after, because if this is going to be the way things are done, I think mistakes will be made in public administration.”

Slim added that “there is a risk of making mistakes by taking too few factors into account in decisions.”