MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has stopped short of declaring victory over the country’s fuel theft scourge, but says the government is making progress.
Long lines continue at gas stations in many parts of the country, but Lopez Obrador says the government is getting control. He says security patrols have prevented any new illegal taps since late Friday in an important pipeline that brings gasoline from the Gulf coast to Mexico City.
More than 5,000 members of the armed forces and federal police are now focused on pipeline security. Lopez Obrador on Monday promised to continue the stepped-up security until supplies normalize, but said conditions are starting to improve in some places.
He asked citizens to avoid panic buying, saying there’s enough gasoline, it is just a distribution issue.
