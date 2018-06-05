Mexico is the biggest customer for Washington apples.

Mexico has imposed tariffs on imports of U.S. products, National Public Radio reported, citing a decree signed by President Enrique Peña Nieto.

The order, published Tuesday in Mexico’s official gazette, stipulates levies of 15 percent to 25 percent on U.S. farm goods including pork, cheese, apples and potatoes, bourbon whiskey and cranberries. The nation is the biggest importer of Washington apples, according to the Washington Apple Commission.

The list of products subject to the charges also includes U.S. steel plates, bars, rods and rolled steel.

The decision follows U.S.’s decision to impose a 25 percent tariff on imports of Mexican steel and a 15 percent tariff on aluminum. The charges took effect on Friday.