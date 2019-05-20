MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says U.S. support for economic development in Mexico and Central America is the best option for stemming the flow of immigrants.

The United Nations’ Economic Commission for Latin America laid out a roadmap for regional development on Monday, and López Obrador says that’s an advance toward a U.S. agreement with the region’s governments.

The development plan calls for the governments of Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico to expand emphasis on social welfare spending and to reduce corruption to create an environment for investment and economic development.

The U.S. and Mexico are discussing an arrangement under which the U.S. government would guarantee some $10 billion in development investments for Mexico and Central America.