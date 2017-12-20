MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have detained a man in connection with an assault in which a top executive of the media conglomerate Grupo Televisa was killed last month.

The government of the State of Mexico says the man was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery against Televisa executive Adolfo Lagos and attempted homicide against the victim’s bodyguards.

A Wednesday statement says a second suspect is also being sought.

Lagos headed Televisa’s phone and internet arm, Izzi. He was shot dead Nov. 19 while cycling on a rural highway near the pre-Columbian pyramids of Teotihuacan, northeast of Mexico City.

Authorities said at the time that robbery was believed to be the motive for the attack.