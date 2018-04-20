Share story

By
The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Distant relatives of the late Mexican artist Frida Kahlo have won a temporary injunction that stops sales of a Frida Barbie doll.

Kahlo’s great-niece Mara de Anda Romeo argued in Mexican court that Mattel doesn’t have the rights to use Kahlo’s image as part of its Inspiring Women series.

According to a copy of a ruling posted Thursday, the toymaker and department stores in Mexico must stop commercializing the doll until the issue is resolved.

Mattel has said it worked with the Panama-based Frida Kahlo Corp. which it claims has rights to the artist’s image.

Most Read Business Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Critics say the doll doesn’t reflect Kahlo’s heavy, nearly conjoined eyebrows, and its costume doesn’t accurately portray her elaborate Tehuana-style dresses.

The Associated Press