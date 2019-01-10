MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gasoline and diesel shortages are mounting in Mexico, but President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is vowing not to retreat in his battle against fuel theft gangs.
Lopez Obrador is blaming sabotage of a key pipeline leading to Mexico City for blocks-long lines at gas stations.
Lopez Obrador said Thursday that “there will be no retreat, not one step backward” in the crackdown.
He said gangs had become so sophisticated they were running their own tank farm to store stolen fuel in northern Mexico.
Since taking office Dec. 1, Lopez Obrador has begun closing leaky pipelines riddled by thousands of illegal taps.
Instead, authorities are distributing fuel with tanker trucks, but there aren’t enough of them.