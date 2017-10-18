MEXICO CITY (AP) — A group representing Mexico’s leading fish canners says a proposal to create a non-fishing marine park off the Revillagigedo Islands in the Pacific could reduce catches in Mexican waters by 20 percent.
The Pacific Alliance for Sustainable Tuna says the ban could cut annual tuna catches by 10,000 metric tons and cost jobs in the industry.
The group said Wednesday the proposal was drawn up improperly by scientists who weren’t qualified to gauge the economic impact.
In early October, Mexico’s nature reserves commission said it would propose banning all fishing around the Revillagigedo Islands, located more than 400 miles (650 kilometers) from the coast.
The proposed 57,175-square-mile (148,087-square-kilometer) reserve would create the largest unfished marine park in North America.